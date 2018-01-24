Quakers pound Polar Bears 95-77

With one of its best performances of the season, the Wilmington College men’s basketball team overpowered Ohio Northern 95-77 Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Fred Raizk Arena.

Wilmington ups its record to 8-9 overall and 4-7 in the OAC.

Ohio Northern slips to 12-6 overall and 7-4 in the conference.

Nathan Scott paced the WC offense with 23 points. He also had seven rebounds and four assists.

Christian Jones added 18 and five assists. DJ Iles led Wilmington with seven assists.

The Polar Bears defeated the Quakers 92-83 on Dec. 6 in Ada.

But Wilmington has now three straight games and four of its last five. The during the run, WC has averaged 95 points a game.

Wilmington hit on 50 percent of its shot from the field (31 of 62), including 14 of 29 from beyond the three-point arc.

WC assisted on 22 of its 31 made baskets.

Led by Will Patrick, the Quakers bench was big, outscoring the Polar Bears 28-3.

Patrick had 14 points on 5 of 7 shooting.

Wilmington never trailed and led by as many as 19. The game was tied one time.