Bullimore leads No. 10 ONU to 71-48 win over WC

ADA – Amy Bullimore had 20 points and 12 rebounds to lead No. 10 Ohio Northern to a 71-48 win over Wilmington in Ohio Athletic Conference women’s basketball action at the ONU Sports Center.

The win puts Ohio Northern at 16-1 overall and 10-0 in the OAC.

Wilmington slips to 9-8 overall and 4-6 in the conference.

Savannah Hooper was the lone Quaker to reach double figures in points. She finished with 11. Mackenzie Campbell had seven rebounds and four assists.

Wilmington led by one at the 8:23 mark of the opening quarter. Ohio Northern led by as many as 27 points.