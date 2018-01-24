Lady Falcons score 46-37 win over Lady Indians

HILLSBORO – A dominant rebounding performance helped the Clinton-Massie girls basketball team to a 46-37 win over Hillsboro in non-league action at the HHS gym.

“Wasn’t pretty at times but we played hard,” CM coach Tim McGraw said.

The Lady Falcons improve to 6-9 with the win.

McGraw said Emily Ireland Haley Conley played well for CMHS.

“Emily really got us going and she’s our motor; we go as she goes,” he said. “Haley gave us really nice minutes off the bench.”

Faith Cottrell was the top scorer for Massie with 11 points. Six Lady Falcons had at least five points in a balanced offensive effort.

Johanna Theetge had eight rebounds and two blocked shots.

SUMMARY

January 24 2018

@Hillsboro High School

Clinton-Massie 46 Hillsboro 37

CM 14.08.09.15…..46

HB 06.13.05.13…..37

(46) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McK Crawford 0-0-0-0 Theetge 2-0-4-8 Cottrell 3-1-4-11 Smith 0-0-1-1 Conley 3-0-2-8 Faucett 0-0-0-0 Ireland 3-1-0-7 Avery 3-0-0-6 Doss 2-1-0-5 Chowning 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 16-3-11-46

(37) HILLSBORO (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sullivan 1-0-0-2 Watson 0-0-0-2 Ke. Burns 2-0-0-04 J. Hopkins 1-0-2-4 Grover 1-0-0-2 K. Hopkins 2-0-0-4 Marsh 3-2-1-9 Moberly 0-0-0-2 Ka. Burns 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 13-3-8-37

FIELD GOALS: CM (16-55) Conley 3-5; H (13-56)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (3-11); H (3-14)

FREE THROWS: CM (11-22) Theetge 4-6 Cottrell 4-6; H (8-13)

REBOUNDS: CM-45 (Theetge 8 Conley 7 Avery 7 Cottrell 6 McKenna Crawford 5 Doss 5 Ireland 4); H-23

ASSISTS: CM-11 (Avery 3 Theetge 2 Ireland 2)

STEALS: CM-12 (Ireland 5 Avery 5); H-5

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-7 (Theetge 2); H-1

TURNOVERS: CM-29; H-19

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_LOGO-cm-letter-3.jpg