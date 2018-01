BLANCHESTER — Outscoring Williamsburg 8-2 in the fourth quarter, the Blanchester freshman boys basketball team rallied for a 31-27 victory Wednesday night at BHS.

Hunter Hartmann led BHS with seven points.

Kyle Hopkins added six points. Bryce Highlander, Nolan Gray, Trenton Czaika and Logan Heitzman each had four points. Matt Holland added two points.