The Blanchester reserve girls basketball team was defeated by Fayetteville 37-23 Wednesday night.

The Ladycats trailed 17-7 at halftime. Coach Elyse Pyle said her squad played better in the second half but need “to put two halves of the game together.”

Holly Scott had 10 points for Blanchester. Maddie Wells added five points and Ashlin Benne chipped in with a free throw.