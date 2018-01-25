Broncos 256 baker game beats Falcons in SBAAC bowling

BATAVIA – A 256 final baker game lifted Western Brown to a 22-pin win over Clinton-Massie Wednesday in SBAAC bowling at Community Lanes.

The Falcons led by 69 pins going into the last baker game.

“Boys, was this a tough loss,” CM coach Shonda Marburger said.

Joey Marburger had a 425 series to lead the Falcons, now 6-2 in league play.

The Falcons had a 993 second game with Marburger (225), Jacob Wellman (215) and Chandler Morsch (213) all eclipsing the 200 mark.

SUMMARY

January 24 2018

@Community Lanes

Western Brown 2,389 Clinton-Massie 2,367

Baker games

CM 178, 169, 174 (521)

WB 163, 187, 256 (606)

Individual games

CM – Chandler Morsch 155, 213; Adin Lamb 145; Jacob Wellman 164, 215; Corey Potts 198, 159; Joey Marburger 200, 225; Logan Rauh 181. TOTALS 862, 993 (1855)

WB – Brandon Huddleston 178; Noah Hiler 168, 158; Caleb FIte 165, 196; Chris Lukemire 191, 154; Austin Grammar 191, 243. TOTALS 893, 890 (1783)