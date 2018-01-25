Lady Falcons fall to Lady Broncos at Community Lanes

BATAVIA – The Clinton-Massie girls bowling team was defeated by Western Brown 1,716 to 1,488 Wednesday at Community Lanes.

Ashley Murphy had a solid 339 series for the Lady Falcons. Murphy’s games of 168 and 171 were the best among the nine girls in the match.

Clinton-Massie is 4-4 in SBAAC matches this season.

SUMMARY

January 24 2018

@Community Lanes

Western Brown 1,716 Clinton-Massie 1,488

Baker games

CM 104, 107, 107 (318)

WB 146, 167, 128 (441)

Individual games

CM – Ashley Murphy 168, 171; Jennifer Callewaert 106, 126; Ashley Gross 153, 147; Emily Rager 135, 164. TOTALS 562, 608 (1170)

WB – Mary Sizer 128, 130; Brooklyn O’Hara 96, 111; Nikki Howard 136, 168; Emma Holden 142, 123; Alliyah Taylor 96, 146. TOTALS 597, 678 (1275)