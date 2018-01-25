WB product Stacy earns another OAC honor

Wilmington College women’s track and field senior Lauren Stacy has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Women’s Field Athlete of the Week for the second consecutive week.

Stacy earned the Fightin’ Quakers 20 points by winning both the weight throw and shot put at the OAC Split Meet hosted by Otterbein University Friday.

Stacy broke her own school record in the weight throw by throwing 56-10.25 to beat the entire field by more than 12 feet. The Western Brown High School product also hurled the shot put 41-8 to gain a win there.

“Lauren [Stacy] has established herself as one of the top throwers in the OAC,” said track and field coach Ron Combs said. “She had some great throws at the OAC Split Meet Friday. Hopefully she can take the confidence she’s had to begin the indoor season and keep building on it as we get closer to the championship meet.”

As a team, Wilmington placed third at the OAC Split Meet. The Quakers travel to the Jessica Starks Open hosted by Capital University Saturday.