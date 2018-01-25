WC’s CJ earns OAC basketball recognition

Wilmington College men’s basketball senior Christian Jones has been named the Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for games played from Jan. 15-21.

Jones averaged 29.5 points per game as well as shooting better than 53 percent (14-of-26) from the field, 87 percent (7-of-8) from beyond the three-point arc and nearly 89 percent (24 for 27) from the free throw line. More importantly, he led Wilmington to two OAC road victories.

In a 100-84 win at Otterbein University, Jones poured in a career-high 32 points (21 in the first half) while dishing out six assists and converting 15-of-18 attempts from the free throw line. The performance from the charity stripe currently ranks third in program history for free throws made in a single game.

In the Fightin’ Quakers’ 93-83 triumph at Heidelberg University, the Hamilton High School product scored a game-high 27 points to go along with six rebounds and a perfect 4-of-4 from three-point range and 9-of-9 from the free throw line.

“It was an outstanding week for C.J. [Christian Jones] and our team,” WC head coach K.C. Hunt said. “It’s nice to have him get some much-deserved recognition.”