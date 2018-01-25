Blanchester holds off East Clinton 46-41

LEES CREEK – Elecia Patton and Shelbie Rose had key baskets late in the fourth quarter to propel Blanchester to a 46-41 win over East Clinton Thursday in SBAAC National Division action at the EC gym.

The win puts Blanchester at 7-9 overall and 5-4 in the conference. East Clinton is 9-6 overall and 4-4 in the division.

“The win tonight was a great team effort,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “East Clinton is a very well rounded team and have some really skilled girls. I give credit to our girls for playing their hearts out after we dropped a disappointing one the night before to Fayetteville.”

Blanchester’s Elecia Patton had 19 points, 12 of those coming on four three-pointers, to lead all scorers.

Bre Davis, Paige Lilly and Mackenzie Campbell had nine points each to lead East Clinton offensively.

Blanchester led most of the way. East Clinton was 4 for 12 in the first half from the free throw line and trailed 19-14.

Patton had eight points in the second quarter and 11 in the first half for the Ladycats.

Blanchester led 19-11 late in the first half but East Clinton started a 7-0 run that went into the third period and made it a 19-18 game. Lilly and Davis scored the first two baskets of the third period for EC.

Davis hit a couple of free throws at 6:31 of the third to tie the game at 20-20.

Olivia Gundler had several assists and Dakota Watters had a pair of stickbacks as BHS surged back into the lead, 29-23.

Kaitlin Talbott had a stickback basket at the third quarter buzzer wiped out by the officials. As it was, BHS led 31-27 going to the fourth.

Lilly made a save under her own basket to Campbell whose basket tied the game at 39-39 with 1:24 to play.

Asia Baldwin found an open Patton who drained a three with 64 seconds to play, 42-39 BHS.

Rose then had a steal and layup for her only basket of the game with 49 seconds to go to give Blanchester a 44-39 lead.

Watters led BHS with 10 rebounds while Reagan Ostermeier grabbed nine. Baldwin had seven rebounds. Savanna Shank and Patton had five rebounds each.

“I think the real difference was our effort on the boards,” Pyle said. “We pulled in 45 rebounds, 13 offensive, and limited second chance opportunities which killed us the first time we played East Clinton.”

SUMMARY

January 25 2018

@East Clinton High School

Blanchester 46 East Clinton 41

B 07.12.12.15…..46

E 04.10.13.14…..41

(46) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Baldwin 0-0-5-5 Wilson 0-0-0-0 Gundler 2-0-0-4 Patton 6-4-3-19 Shank 0-0-0-0 Rose 1-0-0-2 Watters 4-0-0-8 Ostermeier 3-0-2-8. TOTALS 16-4-10-46

(41) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Peterman 0-0-2-2 Campbell 4-0-1-9 Lilly 3-0-3-9 Talbott 0-0-0-0 McCarren 0-0-0-0 Durbin 3-0-0-6 Davis 3-0-3-9 Christian 2-0-0-4 Hall 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 16-0-9-41

Blanchester's Olivia Gundler (left) and East Clinton's Paige Lilly (right) battle for the ball during Thursday's game at ECHS.