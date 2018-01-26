Lady Lions pull away from Lady Falcons 37-27

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – A big third quarter lifted New Richmond over Clinton-Massie 37-27 Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action at the Lebanon Road gym.

The loss puts the Lady Falcons at 6-10 overall and 2-5 in the conference.

The Lady Lions improve to 10-7 overall and 3-4 in the American.

Johanna Theetge led CM with 11 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

The teams played a tight first half and were tied at 16-16 at the break.

But in the third period, the Lions took an 28-20 advantage and held on for the win.

SUMMARY

January 25 2018

@Lebanon Road gym

New Richmond 37 Clinton-Massie 27

CM 11.05.04.07…..27

NR 11.05.12.09…..37

(27) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Avery 1-0-0-2 Conley 0-0-0-0 Cottrell 1-1-0-3 Ireland 1-0-2-4 Theetge 3-0-5-11 Chowning 0-0-0-0 Smith 0-0-0-0 McKenna Crawford 0-0-0-0 Doss 3-1-0-7. TOTALS 9-2-7-27

FREE THROWS: Theetge 5-8 Ireland 2-2

REBOUNDS: Theetge 8 Cottrell 7 Avery 3 Smith 2 Doss 2 McKenna Crawford 2

ASSISTS: Theetge 2 Ireland 2