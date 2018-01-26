Jackson’s 33 leads WHS girls to 63-38 win

MOUNT ORAB – Mya Jackson scored 33 points to lead Wilmington to a 63-38 win over Western Brown in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action.

Wilmington steams ahead as leader of the American Division at 7-0. Goshen is next at 4-2. The Lady Hurricane is 14-2 overall.

Western Brown is 9-6 overall and 4-3 in the conference.

Jackson, in addition to her 33 points, also led WHS with seven rebounds and four assists.

Jackson now has 1,301 career points, 40 behind all-time WHS leader Erica Richardson’s 1,341.

Wilmington jumped out to a 15-7 first quarter lead but then broke the game wide open with a 24-11 second quarter. The Lady Hurricane led 39-18 at halftime.

Bailey Zerby had 15 points, five rebounds and four assists.

January 25 2018

@Western Brown High School

Wilmington 63 Western Brown 38

WB 07.11.10.10…..38

WI 15.24.19.05…..63

(63) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) S. Johns 1-0-0-2 McCord 0-0-0-0 Frisco 2-0-0-4 K. Jamiel 2-2-1-7 Fryman 1-0-0-2 Zerby 5-4-1-15 Jackson 12-5-4-33. TOTALS 23-11-6-63

REBOUNDS: Jackson 7 Frisco 6 Fryman 5 Zerby 5 K. Jamiel 3 S. Johns 2 McCord 2

ASSISTS: Jackson 4 Zerby 4 McCord 4 Frisco 2 K. Jamiel 2

