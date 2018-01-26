EC loses 3-point shootout, wins game, 66-62

LEES CREEK – East Clinton outgunned Williamsburg 66-62 Friday night in a SBAAC National Division long-distance shootout at the EC gym.

The Wildcats made 10 three-pointers and East Clinton drained nine from beyond the arc in a quickly played game that was over by 8:20 p.m.

“We finally took good shots, took care of the ball and closed out a game,” EC coach Tony Berlin said. “We played four decent quarters.”

East Clinton improves to 7-6 on the year and 4-4 in the National Division.

“I’m happy with the way my team is playing right now,” Berlin said. “I see improvements since Christmas in a bunch of different things. I can see things we can do to get better.”

Georgetown leads the National with an 8-0 record, going in to play Friday night.

Williamsburg won the first meeting of the year with East Clinton 51-38.

Williamsburg came in to the game on a three-game winning streak. The ‘Cats are now 7-7 overall and 5-3 in the league.

Jacob Wells, a 6-8 center, had 22 points for Williamsburg despite being closely guarded.

“We had somebody there with the big kid, trying to front him and have the guard come down and help on him,” Berlin said.

Landen Ridener, a 6-2 sharpshooter, hit four three-pointers and finished with 20 points. Trent Kreimer had four three-pointers as well and totaled 12 points.

East Clinton’s top scorer was Wyatt Floyd who netted 25 points. The 6-1 senior now has 1,281 career points. Mark Woodruff is East Clinton’s all-time leading scorer in boys basketball with 1,339 points.

JT McCarren had 17 points for the Astros.

In a foul-free first quarter, East Clinton trailed 17-12. But behind 14 points from Floyd in the second period alone and seven more from McCarren the Astros forged a tie at the break 38-38.

EC also had a big three from Branson Smith in the second period.

WHS was 7 of 10 beyond the arc in the first half.

Williamsburg led the game at 51-49 after three quarters, but only two Wildcats scored in the second half so the East Clinton defensive effort improved.

In the final period, McCarren went 5-for-5 at the line and Floyd scored six as East Clinton avenged its earlier loss to WHS.

SUMMARY

January 26 2018

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 66 Williamsburg 62

EC 12.26.11.17…..66

WI 17.21.13.11…..62

(66) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jenkins 2-1-0-5 Smith 2-1-0-5 McCarren 4-1-8-17 Pence 3-0-0-6 Michael 2-0-1-5 Floyd 10-5-0-25 Olds 0-0-0-0 M. Mitchell 1-1-0-3 TOTALS 24-9-9-66

(62) WILLIAMSBURG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kriemer 4-4-0-12 Hart 0-0-0-0 Reed 0-0-0-0 Bogan 1-1-0-3 Wells 10-0-2-22 Kelley 2-1-0-5 Ridener 8-4-0-20 TOTALS 25-10-2-62

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/01/web1_LOGO-ec-letter-4.jpg

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports