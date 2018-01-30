Posted on by

Blanchester 8th grade girls come up short to CNE


News Journal

The Blanchester eighth grade girls basketball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 27-19 Monday night.

Blanchester led at the half but got into foul trouble in the third quarter and lost the lead.

Grace Irwin had nine points and a steal for Blanchester.

Daelyn Staehling had four points, seven rebounds and a steal. Lacie Tedrick had four points, seven rebounds and two steals. Emma Winemiller chipped in with two points, three rebounds and two steals. Madison Creager had three rebounds and a steal. Taylor Combs grabbed two rebounds and Emmy Hodge hauled in one rebound.

