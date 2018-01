The Blanchester reserve girls basketball team was defeated by Bethel-Tate 23-8 Monday night.

Noelani Tangonan led the Ladycats with three points. Lana Roy and Holly Scott had two points each. Lilly Brown scored a free throw.

The game was limited to two quarters. Blanchester trailed 4-2 after one quarter but the Lady Tigers scored 19 points in the second period to secure the win.