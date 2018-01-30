Falcons rally twice, beat Astros 50-43

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie needed two comebacks to beat cross-county rival East Clinton 50-43 Tuesday.

The Falcons (9-5) fell in a 7-0 hole to start the game. After taking the lead briefly, 17-16 with a minute left in the first half, CM fell behind again by the same margin, 33-26, in the first minute of the final period.

Massie knotted the game at 36 with 10-3 run. The Falcons scored another five straight after that to go up 41-36 with 3:04 left in the game.

EC (7-7) scored the next seven to retake the lead, 43-41.

Massie scored the last nine of the game, in the final 1:48.

“I looked at halftime and we had shot 11 times in the first half. A lot of it may have been because we were running a post offense. We also weren’t getting as many good looks early. We continued trying to reverse the ball. And we had turnovers,” CM head coach Todd Cook said. “But then in the second half we started trying to spread it a little bit and trying to get more shot opportunities. We hit some shots. I thought we started attacking the basket better.”

Zach Chowning, who finished with 14 points, started the game-ending spurt with three free throws after being fouled behind the arc on a shot. Thomas Myers, who led all scorers with 16 points, buried both of his attempts from the charity stripe with 32.7 seconds left and Trey Uetrecht, the third Falcon in double-figures with 10, did the same 20 seconds later. Griffin Laake took a steal the distance as the game ended.

“We had 10 turnovers in the second half and took terrible shots in the last half of the fourth quarter. We came down and threw it away, we got rattled, took quick shots, and then they got runouts,” EC head coach Tony Berlin said. “We played well the first three-and-a-half quarters.”

JT McCarren led the Astros with 15 points.

SUMMARY

January 30 2018

Clinton-Massie 50 East Clinton 43

EC 10.09.12.12…..43

CM 08.09.09.24…..50

(43) EAST CLINTON (fg-ft-tp) Floyd 6-4-17, Jenkins 4-0-8, McCarren 4-6-15, Michael 0-0-0, Pence 1-0-2, Smith 0-0-0, Olds 0-1-1, M. Mitchell 0-0-0. Total 15-11-43. 3-point goals: 2 (McCarren, Floyd). FTM-FTA 11-18, 61 percent.

(50 CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-ft-tp) Wolfe 0-0-0, Myers 7-2-16, Uetrecht 2-6-10, Laake 3-1-7, Settlemyer 1-1-3, Chowning 4-3-14, Tate Olberding 0-0-0, Tanner Olberding 0-0-0, Campbell 0-0-0. Total 17-13-50. 3-point goals: 3 (Chowning 3). FTM-FTA 13-17, 76 percent.

FIELD GOALS: CM 17-32 (Myers 7-9 Chowning 4-4 Laake 3-6)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM 3-6 (Chowning 3-3)

FREE THROWS: CM 13-16 (Uetrecht 6-8, Chowning 3-4, Myers 2-2)

REBOUNDS:CM-13 (Myers 6 Uetrecht 5)

ASSISTS:CM-5 (Uetrecht 2)

STEALS: CM-3 (Myers 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-2

TURNOVERS: CM-13

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

