BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester reserve boys basketball team held off Fayetteville Tuesday night, 44-42, at Blanchester High School.

Tanner Creager led BHS with 18 points.

Jacksson Waialae added 10 points. Chantz Dalton scored five points. Braden Roy and Hunter Bare each had four points. Cole Feirl had two points. Carter Abbott scored one point.