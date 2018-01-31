WC women never trail in 68-61 win over Muskingum

NEW CONCORD – Led by Mackenzie Campbell, the Wilmington College women’s basketball team never trailed Wednesday in a 68-61 win over Muskingum in Ohio Athletic Conference basketball action.

The Quakers are 10-10 overall and 5-8 in the conference. The Muskies are 6-14, 2-11.

Campbell had 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot. She was 6 of 8 from the field.

Hannah Binkley came off the bench with 12 points and four assists while Savannah Hooper followed with 12 points and three assists.

Emily Harman had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Wilmington led 14-5 after one then held on to a 30-25 advantage at halftime.

The teams matched points in the third and the Quakers maintained a five-point margin going into the final period, 48-43.

Wilmington’s defense held Muskingum to 31 percent shooting overall and just 22 percent from beyond the three-point arc.

WC had a 53-38 edge in rebounds but committed 18 turnovers.

The Quakers had 16 assists on 27 made baskets. Faith Teaford also had four assists to share top honors with Binkley.

