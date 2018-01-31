Quakers complete sweep of Muskies with 88-75 win

The Wilmington College men’s basketball team completed a season sweep of Muskingum Wednesday night with an 88-75 win over Fred Raizk Arena in Ohio Athletic Conference play.

The Quakers are now 9-10 overall and 5-8 in the conference.

The Muskies dip to 8-12 overall and 6-7 in the OAC.

Christian Jones and Will Patrick shared top scoring honors for WC. Jones netted 21, largely on the strength of 8 for 8 free throw shooting. Patrick came off K.C. Hunt’s bench and hit 7 of 11 to finish with 21 points. Patrick led WC with five assists. Jones had three blocked shots.

Kevin Lewis and Andrew Russell both added 14 points. Russell also had seven rebounds as did Nathan Scott.

Wilmington led 43-34 at halftime.

WC committed just 11 turnovers and drained 14 of 33 shots beyond the arc. Patrick was the three-point shooting pacesetter, hitting on 5 of 6.

Marcus Dempsey of Muskingum had 26 points to lead all scorers.

