EC defense the difference in 65-58 win

FELICITY – A stellar third quarter defensive effort helped East Clinton rally for a 65-58 win over Felicity-Franklin Wednesday in SBAAC National Division boys basketball action.

The wins pushes the Astros record to 8-7 overall and 5-4 in the National Division.

The homestanding Cardinals drop to 1-15 overall and 0-10 in the conference.

Wyatt Floyd led East Clinton with 27 points, 11 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Floyd now has 1,325 career points and trails EC’s all-time boys basketball point scorer Mark Woodruff by just 14 points.

East Clinton will host Blanchester Friday night.

JT McCarren had 19 points for EC.

The Astros started slowly, trailing the Cardinals 16-15 after one and 34-29 at halftime.

But in the third period, East Clinton held Felicity to just five points. The EC offense was balanced with five players scoring in the third. Floyd had five while McCarren added four. Both Branson Smith and Dylan Michael had three-pointers in the third.

Going into the fourth quarter, East Clinton held a 45-39 lead.

In the fourth, Floyd and McCarren combined for 17 points and 5 of 6 at the free throw line as the Astros held on to move their record over the .500 mark for the year.

SUMMARY

January 31 2018

@Felicity-Franklin High School

East Clinton 65 Felicity 58

EC 15.14.16.20…..65

FE 16.18.05.19…..58

(65) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jenkins 0-0-0-0 Smith 3-1-2-10 McCarren 7-0-5-19 Pence 0-0-1-1 Michael 2-2-0-6 Floyd 10-1-6-27 Olds 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 23-3-13/17-65

(58) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Moore 2-2-0-6 Shelton 0-0-0-0 Cochran 4-0-1-9 Boeckman 2-2-1-7 Hall 1-0-0-2 Roehm 0-0-0-0 Simpson 6-3-1-16 Rutherford 3-1-2-9 Glassmeyer 4-0-0-8 Reeves 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 22-8-6/8-58

Floyd within 14 of Woodruff point total