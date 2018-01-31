WHS girls cage Lions, take step closer to SBAAC title

The Wilmington High School girls bowling team took a step toward the SBAAC American Division championship Wednesday with a win over New Richmond at Royal Z Lanes.

The Lady Hurricane defeated the Lady Lions 1,671 to 1,334.

Katie Hottinger had the hot hand, bowling games of 212 and 167 for a 379 series.

Wilmington has just one league loss going into Saturday’s SBAAC tournament at Royal Z Lanes. Bowling is set to begin at 9 a.m.

January 31 2018

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 1,671 New Richmond 1,334

Baker games

WHS-115, 140, 104 (359)

NR-104, 112, 116 (332)

Individual Games

WHS-Ariel Comberger 106, 116; Nicole Gallion 146, 118; Melanie Taylor 130, 91; Sydney Shumaker 122, 104; Katie Hottinger 212, 167. TOTALS 716, 596 (1312)

NR-Erika Carter 84, 83; Cheyanne Fritz 66, 90; CeCe Gilpin 74, 109; Emily Fischer 109, 135; Tatem Linder 111, 141. TOTALS 444, 558 (1002)

