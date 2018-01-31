Pickard paces ‘Cane; WHS, CM tied going into league tourney Saturday

Grant Pickard paved the way for Wilmington in its 2,290 to 2,069 win over New Richmond in SBAAC American Division bowling action at Royal Z Lanes.

The victory allows the Hurricane to go into Saturday’s league tournament tied with Clinton-Massie for first place with 8-2 league records.

Bowling begins in the SBAAC American Division tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Pickard had games of 234 and 190 for a 424 series to lead Wilmington.

The Hurricane also had baker games of 203 and 214 to help subdue the Lions.

SUMMARY

January 31 2018

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2290 New Richmond 2069

Baker games

WHS-203, 165, 214 (582)

NR-185, 146, 123 (454)

Individual games

WHS-Tristan Reiley 171, 178; Zach Davis 169; Grant Pickard 234, 190; Zach Zeckser 203, 160; Elijah Martini 118; Brayden Rhoads 128; Troy Moredock 157. TOTALS 895, 813 (1708)

NR-Emerson White 186, 167; Chris Dixon 121; Anthony Stamm 182, 144; Mathew Cox 184, 173; Cody Boshears 136, 206; David Woolums 116. TOTALS 804, 811

