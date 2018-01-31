Posted on by

Pickard paces ‘Cane; WHS, CM tied going into league tourney Saturday


Grant Pickard paved the way for Wilmington in its 2,290 to 2,069 win over New Richmond in SBAAC American Division bowling action at Royal Z Lanes.

The victory allows the Hurricane to go into Saturday’s league tournament tied with Clinton-Massie for first place with 8-2 league records.

Bowling begins in the SBAAC American Division tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Pickard had games of 234 and 190 for a 424 series to lead Wilmington.

The Hurricane also had baker games of 203 and 214 to help subdue the Lions.

