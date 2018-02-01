Posted on by

Bellbrook notches 12th win over Clinton-Massie


ADAMS TOWNSHIP – The Clinton-Massie girls basketball team was defeated by Bellbrook 77-25 Wednesday night at the Lebanon Road gym.

The Lady Falcons are 6-12 with the loss while the Lady Eagles improve to 12-7.

Hannah Doss led CMHS with 10 points.

SUMMARY

January 31 2018

@Lebanon Road gym

Bellbrook 77 Clinton-Massie 25

CM 06.13.03.03…..25

BL 20.13.22.22…..77

(25) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Conley 2-0-2-6 Cottrell 1-0-0-2 McKenna Crawford 0-0-0-0 Ireland 0-0-0-0 Theetge 1-1-2-5 Avery 0-0-0-0 Chowning 0-0-2-2 Miranda Crawford 0-0-0-0 Doss 3-1-3-10 Faucett 0-0-0-0 Lay 0-0-0-0 Smith 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 7-2-9-25

REBOUNDS: CM-21 (Cottrell 5 Theetge 4 Chowning 4 Doss 3 Conley 3)

ASSISTS: CM-5 (Ireland 3)

