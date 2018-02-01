Massie boys steamroll Franklin at the Strike Zone

The Clinton-Massie boys bowling team picked up easy wins this week against Franklin and Batavia.

Against Franklin at the Strike Zone, the Falcons had a trio of 200 games en route to a 1,003 team total. Joey Marburger had a 223 game.

Corey Potts posted the single game high of 269 in the second game. He had a 451 series.

“With losing four seniors (after this season), it is good to see the other bowlers step up and be confident,” CM coach Shonda Marburger said.

Against Batavia, the scoring wasn’t as good with Chandler Morsch and Potts both finishing with 311 series.

SUMMARY

January 31 2018

@Strike Zone

Clinton-Massie 2505 Franklin 2250

Baker games

CM-238, 165, 158 (561)

F-167, 154, 166 (487)

Individual games

CM-Chandler Morsch 183, 211; Adin Lamb 212, 150; Corey Potts 182, 269; Joey Marburger 223, 162; Logan Rauh 203, 149. TOTALS 1003, 941 (1944)

F-TOTALS 926, 837 (1763)

——-

January 30 2018

Clinton-Massie 2053 Batavia 1734

Baker games

CM-150, 177, 225 (552)

B-115, 115, 139 (369)

Individual games

CM-Chandler Morsch 130, 181; Adin Lamb 121; Jacob Wellman 161, 138; Corey Potts 177, 134; Joey Marburger 161, 143; Luke Campbell 155. TOTALS 750, 751 (1501)

B-Dylan Dean 133, 114; Luke Turner 123, 106; Preston Clark 147, 169; Trey Sigourney 117, 134; Alex Jones 153, 169. TOTALS 673, 692 (1365)