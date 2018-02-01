WHS girls take title outright with convincing 60-37 win

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington girls basketball team secured its second conference championship in program history with a 60-37 victory over Goshen Thursday.

Mya Jackson and Jasmine Jamiel scored 23 and 15 points, respectively, to help the Hurricane (16-2, 9-0) lock up the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division crown.

“I was a little unsure of what this league had compared to the (South Central Ohio League),” WHS head coach Zach Williams said. “I knew we’d be very competitive in it and we’d have a good chance.

“This is a big accomplishment for these girls.”

Wilmington won the Fort Ancient Valley Conference East Division title in 2012. They had clinched a share of the American Division championship with a win over New Richmond on Monday but the goal was to take home the trophy without sharing.

“It feels great. These girls worked their butts off. I know I’m not always the easiest person to play for and be around, but they step up each and every day and take care of business,” Williams said. “(These seniors) are a solid group, tough-nosed kids. I wouldn’t want to be guarded by Katlyn Jamiel or battle with Leah (Frisco) in the post. Suzannah Johns gives great minutes defensively. Heather (Fryman) is always solid. I feel bad for Faith being injured, but she was, at the beginning of the year, consistent and solid in what she did, too. They’re going to be missed next year, for sure.”

Wilmington obliterated a 13-all deadlock with a 28-3 run that lasted from the 5:54 mark of the second period to the 6:48 mark of the third quarter.

Jackson had 13 points in the run.

The Hurricane led Goshen (10-8, 6-3) by as much as 51-21 with 3:22 left in the third quarter.

Paige Garr led the Warriors with 13 points.

SUMMARY

February 1 2018

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 60 Goshen 37

G 08.08.10.11…..37

W 10.24.17.09…..60

(37) GOSHEN (fg-ft-tp) Vonderau 0-1-1, Turner 3-0-8, Pfau 4-0-8, Garr 6-1-13, Meyer 1-0-2, Huhn 0-0-0, Frazier 0-0-0, Williams 1-1-3, Tuerck 1-0-2. Total 16-3-37. 3-point goals: 2 (Turner 2). FTM-FTA 3-5, 60 percent.

(60) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 5-1-15, Jackson 8-5-23, McCord 1-0-2, K Jamiel 2-1-6, Frisco 4-0-8, S. Johns 0-0-0, Zerby 2-0-6, Fryman 0-0-0, Self 0-0-0, Butcher 0-0-0, C. Johns 0-0-0. Total 22-7-60. 3-point goals: 9 (J. Jamiel 4, Jackson 2, Zerby 2, K. Jamiel). FTM-FTA 7-10, 70.

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

