Durbin leads EC girls to 53-37 win over Felicity

FELICITY – Kaitlyn Durbin led East Clinton to a 53-37 win over Felicity Wednesday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action.

The Lady Astros then lost to Bethel-Tate 49-44 on Thursday in league play.

East Clinton is 11-7 overall and 6-5 in the National. Felicity is 2-15 overall and 0-10 in the conference.

Durbin had 15 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Lady Astros. She played well defensively, coach Jeff Craycraft said.

Lacy Peterman had 11 points but “created havoc” on defense with her team-best seven steals. Felicity was credited with 27 turnovers.

East Clinton trailed 12-10 after one then outscored Felicity 39-16 over the next two quarters to take control of the game.

SUMMARY

January 31 2018

@Felicity-Franklin High School

East Clinton 53 Felicity 37

EC 10.21.18.04…..53

FR 12.12.04.09…..37

(53) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Peterman 5-1-0-11 Campbell 3-1-0-7 Lilly 3-0-2-8 Talbott 1-0-0-2 McCarren 1-0-0-2 Durbin 6-1-2-15 Davis 2-0-1-5 Christian 1-0-1-3 Beener 0-0-0-0 Hall 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 22-3-6-53

FIELD GOALS: F (14-39); EC (22-55) Durbin 6-8 Davis 2-2

3 PT FIELD GOALS: F (4-12); EC (3-11) Campbell 1-3 Durbin 1-1

FREE THROWS: F (5-6); EC (6-8) Lilly 2-2 Durbin 2-3

REBOUNDS: F-30; EC-27 (Durbin 7 Campbell 5 McCarren 3 Davis 3 Christian 3 Hall 3)

ASSISTS: EC-12 (Campbell 4 Lilly 3 Durbin 3)

STEALS-16 (Peterman 7 Lilly 3 Durbin 2 Davis 2 Christian 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-2

TURNOVERS: F-27; EC-19