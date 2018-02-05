Quakers fifth at Cedarville indoor track, field meet

CEDARVILLE – The Wilmington College men’s indoor track and field team finished fifth Friday in the inaugural meet at Cedarville University’s Doden Fieldhouse track.

The throwing events were strong for the Quakers as Kalvin Butts won the weight throw a toss of 17.40 meters.

Joe Holcomb earned second in the shot put with a distance of 14.11 meters.

Pierce Burnam was third in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.63. Two runners tied at 8.65 seconds ahead of Burnam.

The final top-10 finish for the Quakers came from Cameron Phelps who was ninth in 9:26.28 in the 3,000-meter run.

Gino Hinton qualified for finals in the 60-meter dash from a preliminary heat time of 7.23, but disqualified during the finals run.

The 400-meter dash was a strong event for the team as three Quakers finished in the top 20. Elliot Phillimore earned 13th with a time of 55.61, Eric Flynn, Jr. took 14th in 55.67, and Aaron Koch was 17th with a time of 56.90.

Wilmington heads to the Indoor All-Ohio Championship Meet hosted by Otterbein University this Saturday.