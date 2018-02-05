Jones nets 35 but Quakers fall to Blue Streaks 109-81

Christian Jones’ Career Day Not Enough in Men’s Basketball Loss at John Carroll (http://bit.ly/2nz3Fr0)

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – Christian Jones poured in a career-high 35 points, but John Carroll University (JCU) shot 53.7 percent from the field in a 109-81 victory over the Fightin’ Quakers in Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) action on Saturday afternoon.

Jones opened the game with a three-pointer, but JCU answered with a 25-10 run over the next nine minutes to build a double-digit lead.

The Hamilton, Ohio native kept Wilmington within striking distance with eight consecutive points to make it 27-21 midway through the first half. The Fightin’ Quakers closed within 30-25 on a Jordan Jones layup two minutes later, but the Blue Streaks scored on nine of their next dozen possessions to build a 23-point advantage (52-29) with 2:39 remaining in the first half.

Wilmington ended the half on a 10-0 with four different Quakers scoring. The visitors, who trailed 52-39 as the second half began, were not able to keep up with the nation’s fourth-ranked scoring offense. John Carroll built its lead back to 25 points seven minutes into the second half.

The Quakers shot a respectable 28-of-68 (41.2 percent) from the floor including 9-of-27 (33.3 percent) from the three-point arc, but the Blue Streaks made 41-of-75 field goal attempts along with a blistering 15-of-26 (57.7 percent) from distance. The hosts held a 48-32 rebounding edge.

Christian Jones led all scorers with 35 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the field to go along with 7-of-11 from distance and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Will Patrick came a rebound shy of a double-double with 13 points and nine boards.

John Carroll has seven individuals score in double figures including all five starters. Jimmy Berger had 14 points and dished out seven assists while Allan Stokes scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds.

Wilmington stands at 9-11 overall and 5-9 in OAC play after the loss. The Quakers, who are tied with Heidelberg University for eighth place in the conference (eight teams qualify for the OAC tournament), host Otterbein University on Wednesday.