Ohio AP Girls Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I 1. Newark (16) 19-0 171 2. W. Chester Lakota W. (2) 19-1 158 3. Canton McKinley 17-1 121 4. Dublin Coffman 19-1 108 5. Solon 17-2 104 6. Pickerington Cent. 17-2 80 7. Stow-Munroe Falls 18-2 62 8. Wadsworth 17-2 55 9. Mason 17-3 30 10. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 15-4 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Notre Dame 15. Canfield 14. Beavercreek 13.

DIVISION II 1. Beloit W. Branch (16) 18-0 178 2. Germantown Valley View 19-1 129 3. Bellevue 18-1 119 4. Gates Mills Gilmour (2) 14-2 114 5. Tipp City Tippecanoe 18-2 102 6. Trotwood-Madison 16-2 82 7. Tol. Rogers 15-3 57 8. Zanesville Maysville 17-2 48 9. McArthur Vinton County 17-1 44 10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 17-3 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION III 1. Versailles (10) 19-1 162 2. Cin. Summit Country Day (1) 17-0 126 3. Kirtland (1) 20-0 112 4. Cols. Africentric (4) 18-2 97 5. Doylestown Chippewa 18-0 83 6. Archbold (1) 17-1 75 7. Findlay Liberty-Benton 17-1 60 8. Waynesville 18-1 44 9. Minford 20-0 41 10. Ottawa-Glandorf 15-2 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 25. Cardington-Lincoln 15. Berlin Hiland 13.

DIVISION IV 1. Waterford (11) 18-1 161 2. Ottoville (5) 18-1 150 3. Portsmouth Notre Dame 21-0 119 4. Fairfield Christian 16-2 102 5. Minster 15-3 98 6. N. Jackson Jackson-Milton (1) 17-1 89 7. Ft. Recovery 14-3 57 8. Sugar Grove Berne Union 16-3 44 (tie) Steubenville Cath. Cent. 15-3 44 10. Cornerstone Christian (1) 14-5 21 (tie) New Madison Tri-Village 16-3 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pitsburg Franklin Monroe 19. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 12.