Astro defense clamps down on Indians in 4th

LEES CREEK – In an old-fashioned Kenton Trace Conference dustup, the East Clinton Astros won their third game in a row over Cedarville 72-55 Saturday night at the EC gym.

The Astros are now 10-7 on the year and have won six of their last eight games, after a 4-5 start to the year.

Behind the 1-2 scoring punch of Wyatt Floyd and JT McCarren, East Clinton shook off a shaky first three quarters and won with relative ease.

The Indians led 15-13 at halftime but East Clinton reversed that with a 31-30 halftime lead. While Floyd had six in the second, he had plenty of help – Branson Smith scored five, McCarren had four and Dylan Michael contributed three.

In the third, Cedarville went back on top, 51-49. Colby Cross, the top scorer for the Indians, had eight in the third and finished with 19 points.

However, Cross was held scoreless in the fourth quarter as the Astros cranked up their defensive effort. In fact, the Indians only scored four points as a team in the final frame.

On the offensive end, McCarren exploded for 12 points and Floyd added eight. East Clinton put 23 points on the board in the fourth.

McCarren had 22 of his 29 points in the second half. Floyd was consistent throughout and finished with 26 points.

Floyd also had five assists and four rebounds. SMith finished with four rebounds and three assists. Michael also had three assists. McCarren had three rebounds and two assists. Matt Mitchell and Jacob Olds had three rebounds each.

SUMMARY

January 3 2018

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 72 Cedarville 55

E 13.18.18.23…..72

C 15.15.21.04…..55

(72) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jenkins 0-0-0-0 Smith 2-0-1-5 McCarren 12-1-4-29 Pence 0-0-0-0 Michael 2-0-1-5 Peterman 0-0-0-0 Floyd 13-0-0-26 Neanover 0-0-0-0 Olds 1-0-2-4 Kelly 0-00-0-0 M. Mitchell 1-1-0-3 Garrison 0-0-0-0 Vadnais 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 31-2-8-72

(55) CEDARVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bradley 4-0-1-9 Koning 4-2-2-12 Tarwater 2-0-1-5 Sheridan 0-0-0-0 Herron 0-0-0-0 Lee 0-0-0-0 Cross 6-5-2-19 Supplee 0-0-0-0 Pollock 3-0-0-6 Pall 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 21-7-6-55

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_LOGO-ec-letter.jpg