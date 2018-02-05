Lady ‘Cane No. 9 seed with 17-2 record

Pre-sale ticket information for tournament games
Pre-sale ticket will be available at the following times at Wilmington, East Clinton and Clinton-Massie, according to information provided by their respective athletic directors.
All presale tickets are $6.
Tickets at Wilmington will be on sale during the school day 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tickets at East Clinton will be available during the boys home basketball games on Feb. 13 and Feb. 17 as well as in the school office during normal school hours until the day of the game.
At Clinton-Massie, tickets will be available during all home events until the day of the game.
Wilmington’s 17-2 Lady Hurricane were given a No. 9 seed in the Division I girls sectional basketball tournament.
The Lady Hurricane will face Talawanda (7-12) 7 p.m. Feb. 17 at Sycamore High School.
While the Lady Hurricane is on the tournament road, Wilmington’s Fred Summers Court will host Division III sectional tournament games.
East Clinton is a No. 9 seed and drew a first-round bye. The Lady Astros will play 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20 against the winner of the game between Seven Hills (14-6) and Clark Montessori. They will play 1:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
Blanchester is the No. 12 seed and also drew a first-round bye. The Ladycats will play 6 p.m. Feb. 21 against Madeira, No. 3 seed, or Ripley, the No. 19 seed. Those two teams will play 3 p.m. Feb. 17.
In the Division II sectional, Clinton-Massie is a No. 12 seed and will face No. 4 seed Monroe 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Lebanon High School.