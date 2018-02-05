Lady ‘Cane No. 9 seed with 17-2 record

Pre-sale ticket information for tournament games

Pre-sale ticket will be available at the following times at Wilmington, East Clinton and Clinton-Massie, according to information provided by their respective athletic directors.

All presale tickets are $6.

Tickets at Wilmington will be on sale during the school day 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets at East Clinton will be available during the boys home basketball games on Feb. 13 and Feb. 17 as well as in the school office during normal school hours until the day of the game.

At Clinton-Massie, tickets will be available during all home events until the day of the game.