East Clinton boys finish third in SBAAC tournament

The East Clinton boys bowling team finished third Saturday in the SBAAC National Division tournament at Royal Z Lanes.

Georgetown won the tournament with Clermont Northeastern second.

For the Astros, Brendon Walters posted the top score with a 500 series, games of 159, 186, 155.

Brandon Norris had the single high game with a 197. He also had games of 141 and 140 for a 478 series.

Freddy Morgan had a 420 (174, 143, 103) and Austin Arellano had a 352 (102, 103, 147). Quinten Tolle had games of 78 and 131 and Zack Vaughn had a 93 game.

Baker games for East Clinton were 110 and 145.

The Astros finished with a 2,307 team total.