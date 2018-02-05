Massie boys bowlers rally, then hold off WHS for SBAAC title

Clinton-Massie won a thrilling SBAAC American Division boys bowling championship Saturday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Falcons outdueled county rival Wilmington by 41 pins, 3,056 to 3,015. The two teams were tied with 8-2 regular season records going into the tournament.

“It was a nail-biter,” CM coach Shonda Marburger said. “It was back and forth between us and Wilmington, the regular games and then the baker games.”

Joey Marburger was dominant Saturday with a 640 series. He had games of 200, 216 and 224. He had two strikes in the 10th frame of the final baker game to seal the win for the Falcons.

Corey Potts posted three consistent games of 183, 182 and 197 for a 552 series.

Tristan Reiley had a 571 series to pace the Hurricane while Zach Zeckser was right behind with a 570 series. Zeckser had a WHS best single game of 244. Grant Pickard had a 215 game.

Wilmington had two solid baker games, 194 and 185.

Massie led by 16 pins after the first individual game but then the Hurricane went on top 1,818 to 1,797 after two games.

In the third game, Massie took a big lead with a 923 game while WHS had 818.

So the Falcons led by 84 pins going into the baker games. Wilmington cut into the difference by 47 pins and trailed by 37 with one baker game to go.

The Falcons took the final baker game by four pins to win the match and the SBAAC championship.

SUMMARY

February 3 2018

@Royal Z Lanes

SBAAC American Division

Baker games

W-194, 185 (379)

CM-147, 189 (336)

Individual games

W-Tristan Reiley 199, 179, 193; Conner Mitchell 154, 179, 120; Grant Pickard 215, 193, 158; Zach Zeckser 176, 244, 150; SUB 1 137; SUB 2 142, 197. TOTALS 881, 937, 818 (2636)

CM-Chandler Morsch 145, 195, 160; Adin Lamb 188, 169; Jacob Wellman 181, 139, 193; Corey Potts 183, 182, 187; Joey Marburger 200, 216, 224; SUB 149. TOTALS 897, 900, 923 (2720)

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_BWL_cmmarburgerEC.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_BWL_cmboyschampsEC.jpg