Lady Hurricane wins SBAAC championship

Led by Katie Hottinger, the Wilmington High School girls bowling team won the SBAAC American Division championship.

The Lady Hurricane claimed the tournament title on Saturday at Royal Z Lanes with a 2,390 team total.

Hottinger had a 521 series with games of 205, 169 and 147.

Sydney Shumaker had a 183 game for Wilmington.

Clinton-Massie’s top scorer was Emily Rager who had a 476 series. Rager bowled games of 147, 168 and 161.

The Lady Falcons were fifth in the tournament and tied for fourth place in the overall SBAAC American Division standings.

Western Brown was the tournament and league runnerup.

SUMMARY

February 3 2018

@Royal Z Lanes

SBAAC American Division

Baker games

CM-100, 101 (201)

W-168, 148 (316)

Individual games

CM-Emily Rager 147, 168, 161; Ashley Gross 142, 135, 123; Ashley Murphy 161, 88, 111; Jennifer Callewaert 97, 121, 142. TOTALS 537, 512, 537 (1,586)

W-Sydney Shumaker 183, 151, 123; Melanie Taylor 153, 113, 114; Ariel Comburger 97, 111; Nicole Gallion 168, 132, 140; Katie Hottinger 205, 169, 147; Megan Brooks 68. TOTALS 806, 633, 635 (2,074)

