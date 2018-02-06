Norman, Bristol to join Dunn in the ‘18 Reds Hall of Fame class

CINCINNATI — Starting pitcher Fred Norman and manager Dave Bristol will join Adam Dunn to complete the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame’s Induction Class of 2018.

• Fred Norman was a mainstay of the Big Red Machine’s starting rotation from 1973-79 and recorded double-digit victory totals in each of his seven seasons in a Reds uniform

• Dave Bristol was a major contributor to the creation of the Big Red Machine and managed the Reds from 1966-69

Bristol and Norman were selected by the Hall’s Veterans Committee, which is comprised of Hall of Famers, Reds executives, Hall of Fame board members, baseball historians and media members.

“I’d like to thank the Veterans Committee for its thoughtful and thorough review of all the former players and managers that were part of the Veterans Ballot,” said Rick Walls, executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum. “After speaking with Fred and Dave, I know this election means the world to them, and we all look forward to enshrining them among the other Reds legends in the Hall during Induction Weekend July 21-22.”

Dunn was the top vote-getter selected by fans, Reds alumni and select media through the Modern Player Ballot, presented by Clark Schaefer Hackett, the official accounting firm of the Reds Hall of Fame Ballot.

The trio will be honored during Reds Hall of Fame Induction Weekend on July 21 & 22 and brings the Hall’s membership ranks to 89 total including 81 players, 5 managers and 3 executives.

Quotes from Reds Hall of Famers on the new inductees:

• Joe Morgan on Fred Norman:

“When Freddie came to the Reds, he quickly became an important part of our pitching staff that was underrated. He was a small guy with a big heart, like me, and helped us win divisions and World Championships.”

• Jack Billingham on Fred Norman:

“Fred had a screwball, changeup, curveball, slider and could locate his fastball. He learned how to pitch, not just throw, and had a great career. I’m happy for Fred now and that all four starters are in the Reds Hall of Fame. I always felt that our four starters could compare with almost anybody.”

• Johnny Bench on Dave Bristol:

“Dave is now being recognized for his building of the Big Red Machine. He developed the likes of Rose, Helms, Perez and many more and instilled in his players a drive to excel. A tough competitor and a love for baseball that was off the charts, he lived and breathed the game.”

• Tommy Helms on Dave Bristol:

“I wish every young baseball player had a chance to play for Bristol. He did everything he could to make you a better player and a better person. I was blessed to play for him.”

Fred Norman (Pitcher, 1973-79)

A mainstay of the Big Red Machine’s starting rotation from 1973-79, Fred Norman was a durable and tenacious left-hander who recorded double-digit victory totals in each of his seven seasons in a Reds uniform. During his time in the Reds rotation, the club won four division titles, two National League pennants and two World Series championships. His acquisition by Cincinnati in a trade with San Diego on June 12, 1973, was one of the critical factors that helped the Reds overcome a double-digit deficit to the Dodgers in the division standings to claim the club’s third division title in four seasons. Norman posted a 12-6 record with three shutouts and a 3.30 ERA after donning a Reds uniform in ‘73 and finished sixth in voting for the NL Cy Young Award. The Reds team leader in strikeouts in 1975 and again in 1977, Norman ranks 19th on the club’s career strikeout list with 864 and his career mark of 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings is also the 20th best in franchise history. Overall, Norman won 85 games with a 3.43 ERA in 1315 innings pitched as a Red. He is the 29th pitcher elected to the Reds Hall of Fame.

Dave Bristol (Manager, 1966-69)

A crucial contributor to the creation of the Big Red Machine, Dave Bristol was critical to the development of many Reds stars as a manager of Reds minor league affiliates from 1957-65 and as Reds manager from 1966-69. As a minor league manager, Bristol was vital to bringing future Reds Hall of Famers Tommy Helms, Lee May, Tony Perez and Pete Rose among many others to the major leagues. As the Reds manager, Bristol continued to nurture young talent including future Hall of Fame catcher Johnny Bench, who made his major league debut under Bristol in 1967. Bench was named Rookie of the Year in 1968, won the first two of his ten consecutive Gold Glove Awards in 1968 and 1969, and earned the first two of his fourteen career All-Star selections. Overall, Reds players amassed twelve All-Star selections with Bristol as their manager and he was selected as a coach for both the 1968 and 1969 NL All-Star teams. Bristol’s Reds clubs were among the most formidable offensive clubs in baseball and posted winning records in each of his three full seasons at the helm. In the first season of divisional play in 1969, the Reds fell only four victories short of winning the division title. Bristol’s 298 career victories as Reds manager ranks 10th in franchise history and his career winning percentage of .525 is tied for the 11th best in the history of the club. Dave Bristol is the fifth manager elected to the Reds Hall of Fame.

About the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum presented by Dinsmore

Established in 1958, The Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame is the oldest continually operating team Hall of Fame in all of baseball. The Reds Hall of Fame & Museum features 15,000 square feet of historical, interactive and educational exhibits, highlighting the rich and storied tradition of the Cincinnati Reds. The mission of the Reds Hall of Fame & Museum is to celebrate greatness, preserve history and provide inspiration. Plan your visit at RedsMuseum.org.

