Newest WHS wall of fame member


Sam Spirk was inducted into the Wilmington High School athletic wall of fame Tuesday night at Fred Summers Court. A prep All-America soccer player, Soccer was joined by members of his family for the ceremony held prior to the WHS game against New Richmond. In the photo, Spirk (middle) has his photo that will be placed on the wall in the gym along with his mother Kathi (left) holding the All-America certificate and his father Steve (right).


Haley Reynolds | News Journal

