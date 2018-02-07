Peterman leads East Clinton girls to 46-26 win

OWENSVILLE – East Clinton wrapped up its SBAAC National Division regular season with a 46-26 win over Clermont Northeastern Tuesday night in girls basketball action.

The Lady Astros go to 13-8 overall and 7-5 in the division. Unbeaten Williamsburg won the division with twice-beaten Bethel-Tate finishing second.

Lacy Peterman led the Lady Astros with 15 points on 6 of 11 shooting.

Kaitlyn Durbin had nine points – all free throws – and nine rebounds. Mackenzie Campbell led the EC defense that forced 27 turnovers. Campbell had five steals while Durbin came up with four.

Coach Jeff Craycraft said Kayla Hall and Gracie McCarren came off the bench and provided EC with good minutes in the win.

East Clinton led 15-6 after one quarter then put the game away with an 11-1 advantage in the second period. The Lady Astros led 26-7 at halftime.

SUMMARY

February 6 2018

@Clermont NE High School

East Clinton 46 Clermont NE 26

EC 15.11.10.10…..46

CN 06.01.11.08…..26

(46) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Peterman 6-2-1-15 Campbell 3-0-0-6 Lilly 0-0-3-3 Talbott 0-0-2-2 McCarren 0-0-2-2 Durbin 0-0-9-9 Davis 1-0-0-2 Christian 1-0-0-2 Beener 0-0-0-0 Hall 1-0-3-5. TOTALS 12-2-20-46

FIELD GOALS: EC (12-44) Peterman 6-11 Hall 1-1; CNE (11-48)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (2-15) Peterman 2-4; CNE (0-8)

FREE THROWS: EC (20-32) Durbin 9-14 Lilly 3-4 Hall 3-5; CNE (4-11)

REBOUNDS: EC-35 (Durbin 9 Peterman 4 Campbell 3 Christian 3 Hall 3); CNE-38

ASSISTS: EC-6 (Lilly 4)

STEALS: EC-16 (Campbell 5 Durbin 4 Peterman 2 Lilly 2 Davis 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-2 (Durbin 2)

TURNOVERS: EC-20; CNE-27