Hot-shooting Quakers dismantle Cardinals 101-59

WILMINGTON – A white-hot night from the field propelled the Wilmington College men’s basketball team to a 101-59 win over Otterbein Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference action at Fred Raizk Arena.

The win puts the Quakers at 10-11 overall and 6-9 in the OAC. Otterbein has one win in 22 games this season.

Wilmington won the first meeting on Jan. 17 by 16 points, 100-84.

Will Patrick came off the bench to lead WC in scoring with 20 points. He connected on 9 of 12 shots and scored 16 points in the second half.

Andrew Russell had 10 of his 17 points in the first half as Wilmington built a 55-28 halftime lead.

Christian Jones scored all 14 of his points for Wilmington in the first half. He handed out four assists. Jordan Jones and Nathan Scott both had 13 points. DJ Iles dished out a team-best seven assists.

WC was 38 for 64 from the field, which included a 12 for 24 performance beyond the arc. The Quakers were 13 for 16 at the free throw line.

In the first half, Wilmington made 22 of 36 field goal attempts.

Wilmington held a 35-25 advantage in rebounds. WC forced 18 turnovers and scored 19 points off those Otterbein miscues.

The Quakers had a 19-4 advantage in fastbreak points and a 44-29 edge in bench scoring.

Justin Carter led Otterbein with 17 points.