Otterbein defense stymies WC women 63-45

WESTERVILLE – Wilmington College struggled mightily from the field Wednesday in a 63-45 loss to Otterbein University in Ohio Athletic Conference women’s basketball action.

The Quakers are now 11-11 overall and 6-9 in the OAC. Otterbein improves to 14-8 overall and 10-5 in the conference.

Wilmington had shooting problems from the field throughout the night.

The Quaker women made just 1 of their first 7 field goal attempts in both the first and second quarter.

Meanwhile Otterbein was building a 33-19 halftime lead.

The WC deficit grew to 37-21 with 6:17 to play in the third. At the time, the duo of Kelly Noll and Mackenzie Campbell were a combined 2 for 17 from the field.

The offensive struggles weren’t limited to just Noll and Campbell.

In fact, other than Emily Harman – who was 4 for 4 from the field – the rest of the WC women were a combined 11 for 54.

Campbell, Wilmington’s leading scorer, was held without a field goal and scored just one point.

Harman had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Hannah Binkley totaled nine points and Brooke Davis added seven. Savannah Hooper had five points.

Wilmington dominated the boards, 48 to 35, managed just 10 points off 18 offensive rebounds.

The Quakers had 10 assists on their 14 field goals but committed 16 turnovers.