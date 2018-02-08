Posted on by

Gundlach chooses Ohio Northern men’s soccer


Wilmington High School senior Seth Gundlach has decided to continue his soccer career at Ohio Northern University. WHS boys soccer coach Imad El-Macharrafie said, “Seth has developed into a highly-skilled soccer player who is capable of playing any position on the field. I’m sure that he will be a great addition to Ohio Northern University’s men soccer program.” In the photo, from left to right, front row, Steve Gundlach, Seth Gundlach, Heather Gundlach; back row, WHS boys soccer coach Imad El-Macharrafie.


