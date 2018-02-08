Gundlach chooses Ohio Northern men’s soccer

Wilmington High School senior Seth Gundlach has decided to continue his soccer career at Ohio Northern University. WHS boys soccer coach Imad El-Macharrafie said, “Seth has developed into a highly-skilled soccer player who is capable of playing any position on the field. I’m sure that he will be a great addition to Ohio Northern University’s men soccer program.” In the photo, from left to right, front row, Steve Gundlach, Seth Gundlach, Heather Gundlach; back row, WHS boys soccer coach Imad El-Macharrafie.

