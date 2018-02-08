Mya passes Erica for top spot in 67-27 win over Batavia

BATAVIA — In less than three years, Mya Jackson is the most prolific scorer in Wilmington High School girls basketball history.

The talented junior guard surpassed Erica Richardson for the school record Thursday night in a rout of Batavia, 67-27.

A layup with 2:59 remaining in the second quarter gave Jackson 18 points for the game, good enough to surpass Richardson’s 1,341 career points.

“It means a lot,” Jackson said. “I work very hard so it’s very humbling. To have my team’s support, my coaches’ support and my family, all of that is just something you dream about.”

Jackson finished with 20 points. She did not play in the second half.

“I’m just proud of her,” WHS head coach Zach Williams said. “She puts in hard work every day of the year. She doesn’t take an off day. Talk about someone who earns it and deserves it, that’s Mya Jackson.

“The girl plays hard. She does everything for the team. She puts in the work and gets paid off.”

Williams said Jackson is not only the best player but the hardest working as well.

“The girls know that,” Williams said. “She’s the one you don’t have to get on in practice ever. She’s the leader on and off the court. It’s what you want, for your top player to be your hardest worker.”

It’s been full-speed ahead for Jackson after switching from soccer to basketball in the third grade. Now, she’s driven to play basketball at the next level, as well as continuing to lead the Hurricane.

“I know there is always someone trying to take my spot,” Jackson said. “So I want to be as good as I can. Of course, I want to play college basketball and reach that next level, so that drives me also.”

Williams got to rest Jackson and his starters in the second half. Not that Jackson needs rest, which Williams credited to her work ethic.

“It shows how much time she puts in on her game in the offseason,” Williams said. “She shoots well, she runs the floor tremendously. She’s so fast, and she doesn’t get tired.”

As champions of the Southern Buckeye Conference American Division, Wilmington (18-2 overall, 10-0 in SBC) will host Williamsburg (20-0) Saturday in the SBC crossover game. Williamsburg handed Wilmington one of its two losses on the season.

“We’re looking forward to it,” Williams said. “They’re a very good team. They’re playing with a lot of swagger right now. It’s going to be a great game for us to play a very solid team like Williamsburg who is going to come out there and give you everything they’ve got.

“My girls are excited for the opportunity to play them again.”

SUMMARY

Feb. 8, 2018

@ Batavia High School

Wilmington 67, Batavia 27

(67) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jasmine Jamiel 4-0-0-8, Mya Jackson 9-1-1-20, Emily Self 1-0-0-2, Suzannah Johns 1-0-1-3, Sami McCord 5-0-0-10, Bailey Zerby 3-0-7-13, Katlyn Jamiel 2-0-0-4, Heather Fryman 1-1-0-3, Emily Butcher 1-0-0-2, Leah Frisco 0-0-2-2. TOTALS 27-2-11-67.

(27) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Summer Stith 2-1-1-6, Maggie Mehlman 2-2-3-9, Macie Mehlman 0-0-2-2, Cati Hatfield 1-0-2-4, Maggie Menke 1-0-0-2, Marianna Marcelli 0-0-1-1, Ciera Curington 0-0-3-3. TOTALS 6-3-12-27.

FIELD GOALS: W 27/51 (Jackson 9/14, McCord 5/7, J. Jamiel 4/9); B 6/36

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: W 2/15; B 3/13 (M. Mehlman 2/7)

FREE THROWS: W 11/18 (Zerby 7/9); B 12/16 (M. Mehlman 3/4, C. Curington 3/4)

TURNOVERS: W 10; B 29

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.

