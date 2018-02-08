Posted on by

Massie girls rally in 4th, OT to beat Broncos 55-48


ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie rallied in the final period to knock off Western Brown 55-48 in overtime Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action.

The Lady Falcons are 7-14 overall and 3-7 in the American Division.

The Lady Broncos are 11-9 overall and 5-5 in the conference.

“Hard-fought game from both teams,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “I had contributions from everyone.”

Clinton-Massie trailed 37-31 going into the final period but outscored Western Brown 15-9 to force overtime.

“(Johanna) Theetge put us on her back in the fourth quarter and overtime,” McGraw said. “She hit a bit three that tie the game at 46 late in the fourth.”

Faith Cottrell and Emily Ireland had big free throws for the Lady Falcons in the overtime, McGraw said.

Hannah Doss “had a heck of a game for us at both ends of the floor,” the CM coach added.

Theetge finished with 22 points.

SUMMARY

February 8 2018

@Lebanon Road gym

Clinton-Massie 55 Western Brown 48

WB 09.16.12.09.02…..48

CM 10.10.11.15.09…..55

(55) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McKenna Crawford 1-0-0-2 Theetge 5-2-10-22 Cottrell 2-0-2-6 Smith 0-0-0-0 Conley 1-0-0-2 Ireland 2-0-3-8 Avery 2-0-0-4 Doss 4-1-2-11 Chowning 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 17-4-17-55

FIELD GOALS: CM (17-53); WB (19-46)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (4-8) Theetge 2-3; WB (2-13)

FREE THROWS: CM (17-28) Theetge 10-15 Ireland 3-3; WB (8-19)

REBOUNDS: CM-32 (Theetge 7 Cottrell 7 Doss 7 Avery 4); WB-19

ASSISTS: CM-7 (Theetge 3)

STEALS: CM-10 (Ireland 4 Avery 2 Doss 2); WB-14

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-6 (Theetge 4); WB-4

TURNOVERS: CM-23; WB-15

