CM girls rallyin 4th, OT for55-48 victory

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie rallied in the final period to knock off Western Brown 55-48 in overtime Thursday in SBAAC American Division girls basketball action.

The Lady Falcons are 7-14 overall and 3-7 in the American Division.

The Lady Broncos are 11-9 overall and 5-5 in the conference.

“Hard-fought game from both teams,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “I had contributions from everyone.”

Clinton-Massie trailed 37-31 going into the final period but outscored Western Brown 15-9 to force overtime.

“(Johanna) Theetge put us on her back in the fourth quarter and overtime,” McGraw said. “She hit a bit three that tie the game at 46 late in the fourth.”

Faith Cottrell and Emily Ireland had big free throws for the Lady Falcons in the overtime, McGraw said.

Hannah Doss “had a heck of a game for us at both ends of the floor,” the CM coach added.

Theetge finished with 22 points.

SUMMARY

February 8 2018

@Lebanon Road gym

Clinton-Massie 55 Western Brown 48

WB 09.16.12.09.02…..48

CM 10.10.11.15.09…..55

(55) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McKenna Crawford 1-0-0-2 Theetge 5-2-10-22 Cottrell 2-0-2-6 Smith 0-0-0-0 Conley 1-0-0-2 Ireland 2-0-3-8 Avery 2-0-0-4 Doss 4-1-2-11 Chowning 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 17-4-17-55

FIELD GOALS: CM (17-53); WB (19-46)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (4-8) Theetge 2-3; WB (2-13)

FREE THROWS: CM (17-28) Theetge 10-15 Ireland 3-3; WB (8-19)

REBOUNDS: CM-32 (Theetge 7 Cottrell 7 Doss 7 Avery 4); WB-19

ASSISTS: CM-7 (Theetge 3)

STEALS: CM-10 (Ireland 4 Avery 2 Doss 2); WB-14

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-6 (Theetge 4); WB-4

TURNOVERS: CM-23; WB-15

Williamsburg

improves to 20-0

with win over BHS

WILLIAMSBURG – The Blanchester High School girls basketball team was defeated by unbeaten Williamsburg 67-36 Thursday in SBAAC National Division action at the WHS gym.

The Ladycats drop to 7-11 overall and 5-6 in the division.

Williamsburg is now 20-0 overall and 12-0 in the National Division.

“I wish nothing but the best for Williamsburg as they start tournament play next week,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “I hope both our teams can make a run and represent the SBAAC well.”

Regan Ostermeier led Blanchester with 14 points. Olivia Gundler had eight. Both Elecia Patton and Dakota Watters scored six points. Watters also hauled in a team-best 11 rebounds.

Jessica Chase led Williamsburg with 22 points. Alexis Chase had 15 and Peyton Fisher scored nine.

“Last time we played them, Fisher had 21, (Alexis) Chase had 16 and (Jessica) Chase had nine,” said Pyle. “Our goal was to try to shut down two of the three, but that’s a large task. It just goes to show how dominate those three can be that on any given night, any of them can lead them.

“Our girls executed our gameplan well defensively in the first half. We just couldn’t solve their defense in the third quarter and it did us in.”

SUMMARY

February 8 2018

@Williamsburg HS

Williamsburg 67 Blanchester 36

B 04.14.05.13…..36

W 15-13.20.19…..67

(36) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Baldwin 1-0-0-2 Gundler 3-0-2-8 Patton 2-1-1-6 Shank 0-0-0-0 Rose 0-0-0-0 Watters 2-0-2-6 Ostermeier 7-0-0-14. TOTALS 15-1-5-36

(67) WILLIAMSUBRG (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Beesten 0-0-0-0 Hart 0-0-2-2 McManus 3-0-1-7 J. Chase 8-2-4-22 Durham 0-0-0-0 Peyton Fisher 3-1-2-9 Paige Fisher 1-0-2-4 Brown 0-0-4-4 Engel 1-0-0-2 A. Chase 5-1-4-15. TOTALS 22-4-19-67

LOCAL ROUNDUP