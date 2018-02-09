Bulldogs continue mastery of Falcons 62-58

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie ended a roller coaster week Friday with a game as volatile as the stock market, a 62-58 loss to Batavia.

The week started Feb. 2 with the Falcons playing what head coach Todd Cook called “the best we’ve played this year” versus New Richmond. It included “the best stat sheet we’ve had all year” four days later versus Goshen.

In between was Batavia’s first Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference American Division this year.

And now a week later, the Bulldogs’ second.

“Twenty turnovers, not taking care of the basketball, not making good decisions at crucial times,” CM head coach Todd Cook said after the rematch.

Batavia needed not one, but two comebacks to escape Clinton-Massie with the victory.

After falling in a 13-4 hole the first four minutes of the game, Batavia (5-13, 2-7) went on a 24-4 run during the next eight minutes to build a 28-17 advantage.

The Falcons (11-7, 4-5) reclaimed the lead early in the second half with six straight points that ignited what would become a 17-2 spurt and a 46-35 cushion at the 3:40 mark of the third period.

Batavia scored 16 of the next 21 points to catch Massie at 51 with 5:02 left in the game. Nate Richardson’s bomb 20 seconds later gave the Bulldogs the lead for good at 54-53 and was the start of a 9-0 flurry.

Richardson tied Moell for team-high honors with 14 points.

CM did cut its deficit to 60-58 with 1:56 to go in the game but could not get any closer. The Falcons had two opportunities to tie or take the lead after that. A pair of Corbin Richardson free throws with 20 seconds left in the game set the final score.

Thomas Myers led the Falcons with 18 points. Trey Uetrecht added 17 while Griffin Laake chipped in with 12.

SUMMARY

February 9 2018

@Lebanon Road gym

Batavia 62 Clinton-Massie 58

BA 14.19.09.20…..62

CM 15.16.17.10…..58

(58) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Campbell 0-0-0-0 Chowning 3-3-0-9 Laake 6-0-0-12 Myers 7-1-3-18 Tanner Olberding 0-0-0-0 Tate Olberding 0-0-0-0 Trampler Uetrecht 6-1-4-17 Wolfe 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 23-5-7-58.

(62) BATAVIA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Storer 1-1-2-7 Richardson 2-2-4-14 Burke 0-2-0-6 Watson 2-1-0-7 Moell 7-0-0-14 Scaggs 1-0-1-3 Zenn 0-0-0-0 Ellington 1-0-0-2 Griffin 0-0-1-1 Carter 2-1-1-8 TOTALS 16-7-9-62. FTM-FTA 9-16, 56 percent.

FIELD GOALS: CM (23-50) Myers 7-13 Laake 6-8

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (5-13) Chowning 3-6 Myers 1-1

FREE THRWOS: CM (7-9) Uetrecht 4-4 Myers 3-4

REBOUNDS: CM-30 (Myers 13 Uetrecht 10 Laake 5)

ASSISTS: CM-13 (Uetrecht 5 Laake 3 Wolfe 2)

STEALS: CM-7 (Uetrecht 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-6

TURNOVERS: CM-20

Griffin Laake had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists Friday night in a 62-58 loss to Batavia. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_BKH_cmb_laakeBatEC.jpg Griffin Laake had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists Friday night in a 62-58 loss to Batavia. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.