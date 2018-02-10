Lady ‘Cane ends Williamsburg’s unbeaten run with convincing 71-34 win

WILMINGTON – If revenge is a dish best served cold, Wilmington had a four-course meal on dry ice since Dec. 20.

That was when Williamsburg came into Fred Summers Court and handed Wilmington a 58-45 loss, the Cane’s second and last defeat of the regular-season.

The Hurricane avenged that loss in grand fashion Saturday afternoon with a 71-34 beat down of the previously unbeaten Wildcats (20-1).

“The first time we played them, we didn’t play well. We were missing Katlyn (Jamiel); she’s kind of a tempo setter for us. I think they were ready for Williamsburg,” Wilmington head coach Zach Williams said. “I expected my girls to be focused. I was a little nervous before the game. I couldn’t really tell if they were focused. I thought we were a little flat. But they quickly put me at ease.”

Wilmington (19-2) led the entire game. It was close for just six minutes, 9-8, until the Cane blew it open with 15 straight points.

Jasmine Jamiel’s second three of the opening period started the spurt. Suzannah Johns came off the bench and quickly scored five straight points. Mya Jackson added a pair of free throws, Leah Frisco contributed a bucket and Sami McCord rounded out the run with a three.

The Hurricane also scored the last 10 points of the half to take a 40-13 cushion into the break. Katlyn Jamiel’s steal led to a Jackson bucket. Johns hit for two more and Katlyn Jamiel and Bailey Zerby buried threes.

Wilmington harassed Williamsburg into 14 percent shooting in the first half and 22 percent for the game.

“They did everything right, and that’s why we were in that position,” Williams said about his team’s first-half effort. “(I told them at halftime) ‘we don’t need to change anything. We need to come out with the same intensity and focus. Everything will take care of itself. As long as we don’t gamble and do dumb things, we’ll be fine.’ We have a good, smart group of girls.”

The Hurricane advantage reached 31 midway through the third quarter, 46-15. It led by as much as 67-28 with 2:46 left in the game.

“We shot well. We executed on offense. The biggest thing I’m proud of is their defensive effort,” Williams said. “This was a great effort today. They deserve this.”

Wilmington shot 50 percent for the game, including 45 percent behind the arc, and forced Williamsburg into 23 turnovers.

Zerby came off the bench to lead the Cane with 16 points. Jasmine Jamiel had 15, along with six rebounds and four steals.

Jackson added 10 to her all-time Wilmington girls career scoring record, which now stands at 1,354. She’s 59 behind East Clinton’s Robbin Luck for the Clinton County girls hoops scoring crown. Jackson will move into second place on the Clinton County list with her first basket in Saturday’s tournament game against Oxford Talawanda, passing Blanchester’s Michelle Gephart and Clinton-Massie’s Jordanne Gambill.

SUMMARY

WBURG – 8 5 9 12 – 34

WILM – 20 20 16 15 – 71

WBURG (34) – A. Chase 2-2-6, Peyton Fisher 0-0-0, Brown 0-0-0, J. Chase 2-4-10, McManus 1-2-4, Hart 3-0-7, Ellis 0-0-0, Ogden 1-1-3, Durham 0-0-0, Paige Fisher 1-1-4, Ervin 0-0-0, Engel 0-0-0. Total 10-10-34. 3-point goals: 4 (J. Chase 2, Hart, Paige Fisher). FTM-FTA 10-20 50 percent.

WHS (34) – J. Jamiel 6-0-15, Jackson 4-2-10, McCord 2-0-6, K. Jamiel 2-2-7, Frisco 3-2-8, S. Johns 4-0-9, Zerby 7-0-16, Fryman 0-0-0, Butcher 0-0-0, C. Johns 0-0-0. Total 28-6-71. 3-point goals: 9 (J. Jamiel 3, Zerby 2, McCord 2, S. Johns , K. Jamiel). FTM-FTA 6-9, 67 percent.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2018/02/web1_LOGO-whs-letter.jpg