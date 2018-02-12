Boys tourney draw: County schools begin play Feb. 23

Clinton County high school boys basketball teams will begin tournament play February 23 at a trio of sites around Southwest Ohio.

Wilmington, 14-5 on the year, will play Colerain (6-13) 6:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in the opening round of the Division I tournament at Lakota West High School. The Hurricane is the No. 10 seed while Colerain is the No. 23 seed. The winner plays either No. 7 seed St. Xavier or No. 25 seed Loveland 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28.

In the Division II sectional at Kettering Fairmont’s Trent Arena, Clinton-Massie (10-6) will play Ross (12-7) at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 23. The Falcons are the No. 8 seed while the Rams are the No. 5 seed. The winner plays No. 2 seed Bishop Fenwick 6 p.m. Feb. 26.

Blanchester (7-12) and East Clinton (11-9) are both playing their Division III sectional games at Western Brown High School.

The Astros, the No. 12 seed, will play No. 4 seed Madeira (14-7) 7:30 p.m. Feb. 27. The winner will advance to the lower bracket sectional championship game 4:30 p.m. March 3 at WBHS against No. 5 seed Georgetown, No. 7 seed Cincinnati Christian or No. 9 seed Clark Montessori.

The Wildcats, the No. 16 seed, will face No. 3 seed North College Hill (18-2) 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28. The winner will then play in the upper bracket sectional championship game 3 p.m. March 3 at WBHS against either No. 6 seed Cincinnati Country Day, No. 8 seed Mariemont or No. 10 seed Reading.

