4 Quakers finish 16th at All-Ohio indoor meet

WESTERVILLE – The Wilmington College men’s indoor track and field team finished 16th Saturday at the Indoor All-Ohio Track and Field Championship at Otterbein University.

Wilmington had just four athletes compete in the event.

As has become the norm for the Quakers this season, Kalvin Butts led the team’s efforts. His toss of 17.67 meters in the weight throw earned second-place honors.

The next highest finish came from Pierce Burnam who finished 11th in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.62.

Cameron Phelps shaved 20 seconds off of his seed time in the 5,000-meter run, coming in 13th overall with a time of 16:15.57.

Joe Holcomb also competed this afternoon, but all three of his attempts in the shot put resulted in fouls.

Wilmington heads to the two-day Ohio Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship hosted by Capital University Feb. 23 (Noon) and Feb. 24 (10 a.m.)