WC women 13th at All-Ohio indoor meet

WESTERVILLE – The Wilmington College women’s indoor track and field team finished 13th Saturday at the Indoor All-Ohio Track and Field Championship at Otterbein University.

WC had just three athletes competing in the meet.

Lauren Stacy posted a pair of top five finishes. Her toss of 16.83 meters in the weight throw earned fourth-place while her put of 12.52 meters in the shot put earned fifth place.

Emma Burke also earned a fourth-place finish with a time of 9.60 in the 60-meter hurdles.

Kayli Sullivan took 12th in the shot put from a toss of 11.71 meters.

Wilmington heads to the two-day Ohio Athletic Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship hosted by Capital University Feb. 23 (Noon) and Feb. 24 (10 a.m.).