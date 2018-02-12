WC women unable to hold lead, fall to Marietta

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College women’s basketball team led by nine in the third quarter, but Marietta College forced 23 turnovers in a come-from-behind 81-73 victory over the Fightin’ Quakers in Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) action on Saturday.

“Today was a tough loss because we did so many things well, but just couldn’t finish the job,” WC head coach Jerry Scheve said. “We are playing some of the top teams in the league, and they are playing with confidence. We are still trying to develop a belief in what we are doing.”

Wilmington shot 38.5 percent (25-of-65) from the floor compared to 37.5 percent (27-of-72) for Marietta. The Pioneers made eight triples compared to four for the Quakers while both teams made 19 free throws. The hosts won the rebounding battle 49-39.

Maddie Snider led Wilmington individually in scoring with a career-high 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting in 14 minutes off the bench. Mackenzie Campbell had her fourth double-double of the season (14 points and 10 rebounds) while Faith Teaford also scored in double figures.

“Our play in the post was exceptional today,” said Scheve. “If we can get that kind of play consistently from Faith [Teaford] and Maddie [Snider], we can play with anybody.”

Brooke Borich led all scorers with 18 points for Marietta while Amish Herd had 17 points, seven assists, seven steals and six rebounds.

The Quakers (11-12, 6-10 OAC) travel to Capital University on Wednesday.

Five of Wilmington’s turnovers came on the first six possessions as the hosts found themselves trailing 7-2 two-and-a-half minutes into the game. The Pioneers led for the majority of the first quarter until a Kelly Noll layup tied it 20-20 with 51 seconds remaining.

Marietta, which led 21-20 after one quarter, opened up a 34-25 advantage halfway through the second quarter on a Marlo Taylor jumper. Wilmington went to Brooke Davis and Hannah Binkley to answer, and the pair of freshmen delivered with five and four points respectively to tie the game 36-36 at the 2:10 mark of the second quarter.

A triple from Marietta that followed up the visitors ahead by three, but another Hannah Binkley basket and three free throws put the hosts on top 41-39 at halftime.

The Quakers opened the second half on an 8-1 run capped by a Morgan Ritz three-pointer that put the hosts ahead 49-40 and forced a timeout from Marietta. The timeout turned the momentum completely as the Pioneers ended the quarter on an 18-2 run to lead 58-51 after 30 minutes.

Wilmington battled back to take the lead, however, as four points from Snider and Campbell as well as a layup from Emily Harman gave the Quakers a 63-60 edge midway through the fourth quarter. The turnover bug bit the hosts again, however, as the Pioneers forced three turnovers and scored on six consecutive possessions to seal the win.

