New Richmond defeats Blanchester JV girls 36-22

The Blanchester junior varsity girls basketball team was defeated by New Richmond 36-22 Saturday afternoon.

Blanchester led 9-7 at the end of the first quarter but was outscored 15-5 in the second period.

Lana Roy led the Ladycats with nine points while Lilly Brown tossed in five. Holly Scott and Caili Baumann had four points each.

Coach Elyse Pyle said the BHS squad had one of their better games “utilizing the skills worked on in practice,” but a 5 for 29 performance at the free throw line proved to be too much to overcome.